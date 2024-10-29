Advertisement

Published Oct 29, 2024
Video: Martinez, Bain, Cooper, and Frederique prepare for Duke
circle avatar
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
Twitter
@BenjaminRivals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Running back Damien Martinez, offensive lineman Anez Cooper, defensive lineman Rueben Bain, and defensive back OJ Frederique answer questions from the media after practice in preparation for their week ten game vs. Duke.

Kickoff is set for noon Eastern from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

