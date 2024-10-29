Video: Martinez, Bain, Cooper, and Frederique prepare for Duke

in other news
Blue-chippers committed elsewhere Jarquez Carter, Ben Hanks talk Miami trip
Miami makes big impression with two flip targets
Canes in the mix for flip of four-star 2025 LB Tarvos Alford after visit
Miami impressed blue-chip Ohio State commit on game-day visit
Miami four-star legacy Camdin Portis commits to Miami
Four-star 2026 defensive back commits to the Canes
New AP Poll: Canes rise to number five in the nation
Miami ranked in the top five for the first time this season
Sophomore RB Mark Fletcher shares his thoughts on challenging week
Fletcher shared his thoughts on a tumultuous week
Running back Damien Martinez, offensive lineman Anez Cooper, defensive lineman Rueben Bain, and defensive back OJ Frederique answer questions from the media after practice in preparation for their week ten game vs. Duke.
Kickoff is set for noon Eastern from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.
