Four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph had another big performance Monday afternoon. The 2023 Miami commit had several catches and a 89-yard touchdown.

He spoke with Canes County after the game and talks about how Clemson and Louisville reached out to him after Miami's loss to Middle Tennessee State. Joseph remains "Locked in" with the Hurricanes as other schools attempt to flip the explosive wide receiver.

His team Miami Edison defeated LaSalle 45-8. His cousin Sterling Joseph, 2025 running back, had four touchdowns. Both have been attendance at several Miami home games this season.