Video: Miami coordinators talk roster changes ahead of Pinstripe Bowl
Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson spoke with the media ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl to be played on Thursday, December 28th, at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, NY.
He opened by answering a question regarding Jalen Rivers deciding to stay for another year with Miami:
"Played great this year. Liked to keep as many of 'em back as we can, brother, but it's awesome. Great kid and obviously excited about the future with him."
He shared his thoughts on quarterback Jacurri Brown:
"He's been great. His presence out there, sense of urgency. He's excited to play, and you can see you know what I mean. His body language is great. However many practices we had, I can't remember. Hadn't been a lot, obviously, because we're in the middle of finishing up recruiting and all the rest, but he is excited and ready to go, and I'm fired up for him."
Dawson also talked about what the plan was for Jacurri offensively:
"I try to do things that the quarterback is good at, obviously. It's no different when other people are playing. You go through the process of putting a game plan together, and there are some things that you try out, rep, and don't make the cut. Right now, the stuff that we're working on and the stuff that we're repping in practice. He's really doing an excellent job, and everything looks very smooth. Our offense is our offense, obviously, but it's going to get tilted to who's playing, and you try to do things that their strengths are, and so there's obviously things that we'll do with him that we won't do with other people, but for the most part, 80 to 90 percent of what we do is what we do, and that's true with most offenses out there I would say."
On Brown's accuracy:
"His accuracy has been fine. He's been sitting in the pocket throwing it great, processing and all the rest. We obviously stressed that since I been here in the beginning and he's working and getting better every day."
On who would be the quarterback in case Brown goes down:
"Well, I will plan for a few guys to be honest with you. We are going to have some emergency plans and Jayden George is a guy that has been here for a while, and he's taken a lot reps as far as what we do in practice and how we spread everybody out, but we'll have some emergency plans too.
Defensive Coordinator Lance Guidry commented on who will play in place of Kamren Kinchens and James Williams, who will opt out of the bowl game and enter the NFL Draft:
"We'll play Jaden Davis at the free safety, we'll play Te'Cory Couch as the boundary safety. We'll have [Jadais] Richard at a corner and one of the Brown's [Davonte Brown or Damari Brown] at a corner. So we still got some guys that played a lot of snaps. And when we go to nickel, Markeith Williams will come in and play the boundary safety cause TC will go to the star spot, so we're going to always going to have the best defensive backs on the field that we can, and if we have to put more speed on the field we will. It's been good. The guys have embraced the new positions."
On the formations that he intends to use for the bowl game:
"We're going to run everything we got. We're going to play four-down, we're going to play three-three-stack, we're going to play four-three. Everything we showed on film we doing."
