After the Storm: Historic Canes show resiliency again to remain unbeaten

Published Nov 4, 2024
Video: Miami Coordinators talk with media ahead of Georgia Tech game
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
@BenjaminRivals
Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson and Defensive Coordinator Lance Guidry answered questions Monday in a weekly press conference ahead of the week eleven matchup with Georgia Tech.

Kickoff is set for noon Eastern from Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

