He was asked about the best players ever to come out of South Florida, but said he does not have time to name, but did mention Andre Johnson .

He mentioned that he cannot give an evaluation unless he sees the prospect in person. After an evaluation of the team last year, he has a better understanding of what is needed for the team to be successful.

Highsmith explained that he returned to Miami only because of Head Coach Mario Cristobal.

"When he came to the University of Alabama he called me, and we talked, and I thought it was a no-brainer for myself. I love the University of Miami, but also love pro football. I enjoy pro football, that's who I was, pro football. Being part of scouting and developing in Green Bay, Cleveland, and Seattle, and when Mario gave me an opportunity, I only came back because of Mario. I came back because of his work ethic, how relentless he is, and he understands what good players look like. He's been around great players. So he was a natural fit for me. The guy is tireless. The guy works his ass off every day to make this program better and I'm convinced of this. Of all the great programs, the Urban Meyers the Nick Sabans, they're relentless workers, and if you are not a relentless worker you're not going to succeed in college football. Especially with the recruiting, the coaching, and all that kind of stuff. And no matter what you may think with all the bells and whistles, the most important part of football is player acquisition. We have to bring in better players. In order for Miami to have an opportunity to play for a college national championship, we're going to have to have better players. And that's the goal of our team, that's the goal for every team in the nation, got to get better players. I think my strength is understanding what great players look like. I've been scouting in the NFL for 24 years, I've been at every combine for the last 24 years. I've been God blessed to have scouted the Jon Beasons, the [Jonathan] Vilmas, and all these guys. So I understand what great players look like. Doesn't mean I'm always going to be right. But I think having known what it looks like, what it smells like, what great athletes look like running, I've seen it all. I think coming back to college and watching high school tape, I've seen enough high school players, I understand the college game now than I did a year ago."

Highsmith admits that he goes back to view the high school tapes of NFL players.

"I've always wondered what these guys look like in high school," said Highsmith. "One of my favorite hobbies is to do is to go back and look at high school tape of DK Metcalf. I go back and look at what Stefon Diggs looked like in high school. That's real fun to do. You get a better idea of what it looks like when you see a great player in high school, you go okay, this is the guy. That's all part of it. It's all part of the transition of learning the college game."