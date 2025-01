Miami 2026 QB commit Dereon Coleman led his seven-on-seven team, Defcon United, to a tournament championship at Battle Miami.

It was the second straight year a Miami quarterback commit won the tournament (Luke Nickel - 2024). His high school football teammate from Orlando Jones High School, Larry Miles, who Miami has offered, was his go-to receiver.

Miles took over for a drive at quarterback for a drive in the title game.