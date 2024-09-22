Advertisement
Published Sep 22, 2024
Video: Ward, Horton, Mauigoa, and Powell talk post-game after win over USF
circle avatar
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
Twitter
@BenjaminRivals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Quarterback Cam Ward, wide receiver Isaiah Horton, linebacker Francisco Mauigoa, and safety Meesh Powell talk post-game after 50-15 win over USF.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement