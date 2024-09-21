Video: Plays from Miami four-star WR commit Malachi Toney

Miami 2025 wide receiver commit Malachi Toney was in action Friday night against local powerhouse Miami Central. Toney recently reclassified from the 2026 class to 2025.

American Heritage Plantation lost to Central 35-32. Toney unofficially had six receptions for about 30+ yards and had four carries for about 40+ yards.

