Published Sep 20, 2024
Video: Miami LB commit Ezekiel Marcelin talks relationship LB class
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
Post game interview with 4 ⭐️ 2025 LB commit Ezekiel Marcelin after 35-32 win over American Heritage Plantation.

Marcelin discusses his relationship with the 2025 linebacker class, his relationship with current Miami Hurricane and Miami Central alum Wesley Bissainthe, and when we should expect him at Hard Rock Stadium for a game-day visit.

