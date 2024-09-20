Video: Miami LB commit Ezekiel Marcelin talks relationship LB class

in other news
Miami is a primary threat to land four-star PG Chance Mallory
Decision Dossier: Four-star Chance Mallory
Canes Talk Mailbag: Answers after week three of Miami Hurricanes football
Rivals contributor Alex Donno of the Locked on Canes Podcast answers questions regarding Miami Hurricanes Football
Miami hoping to flip four-star Gator WR commit Vernell Brown III
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Chatter hits overdrive as in-season visits continue
Miami Football: Elijah Arroyo highlights deep tight end room
Tight end room exceeding production from the prior year
Miami Football: Depth of roster stands out for head coach Mario Cristobal
Miami head coach pleased with depth
Post game interview with 4 ⭐️ 2025 LB commit Ezekiel Marcelin after 35-32 win over American Heritage Plantation.
Marcelin discusses his relationship with the 2025 linebacker class, his relationship with current Miami Hurricane and Miami Central alum Wesley Bissainthe, and when we should expect him at Hard Rock Stadium for a game-day visit.
