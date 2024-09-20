Junior linebacker Wesley Bissainthe making a significant impact for Miami

CORAL GABLES - Wesley Bissainthe has been a steadying force for the Miami Hurricanes defense this season.

In last weekend’s 62-0 win over Ball State, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound junior linebacker tied for the team lead with six tackles. And in three games played, he has recorded 12 total tackles, which is good for third on the team behind fellow linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (17 tackles with one sack and one forced fumble) and defensive back Jaden Harris (15 tackles with one interception, one pass breakup, and one half sack).

Bissainthe spoke to media members this week about his positive contributions to the linebacker room and the defense.

“Gaining weight was definitely one of the key parts,” Bissainthe said. “Just me having a more clear understanding of the defense and being able to react because I know what I’m doing. I feel like that plays a big role. And just watching film and taking one play at a time and one game at a time. I feel like that can take you a long way.”

Bissainthe is happy to have the opportunity to play pass coverage with the success of Miami’s front four, which includes the likes of senior defensive end Tyler Baron (10 tackles, four and a half sacks in three games), senior defensive end Elijah Alston (seven tackles, two and one half sacks, one interception, one pass breakup in three games), senior defensive tackle Simeon Barrow (seven tackles, one and one half sacks, one pass breakup in three games), and junior defensive tackle Akheem Mesidor (five tackles in three games).

“It does a lot,” Bissainthe said. “Having a great d-line to do the dirty work, they open up holes and make the linebackers be able to play in pass coverage. It means a lot. I’m just glad I got whoever is in there with me. Without them, nothing on defense works. I’m just grateful.”

Miami’s defensive line unit has been quite effective in the trenches. Led by this formidable group, the defense has allowed only 65.7 yards per game on the ground, which is good for 12th best in the nation.

In addition, they have recorded nine tackles for loss per game, which is good for eighth in the nation. Moreover, the Canes defense has allowed just 123 passing yards per game, which is good for 13th best in the nation. They have combined for six defensive interceptions over three games.