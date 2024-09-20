Junior linebacker Wesley Bissainthe making a significant impact for Miami

in other news
CORAL GABLES - Wesley Bissainthe has been a steadying force for the Miami Hurricanes defense this season.
In last weekend’s 62-0 win over Ball State, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound junior linebacker tied for the team lead with six tackles. And in three games played, he has recorded 12 total tackles, which is good for third on the team behind fellow linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (17 tackles with one sack and one forced fumble) and defensive back Jaden Harris (15 tackles with one interception, one pass breakup, and one half sack).
Bissainthe spoke to media members this week about his positive contributions to the linebacker room and the defense.
“Gaining weight was definitely one of the key parts,” Bissainthe said. “Just me having a more clear understanding of the defense and being able to react because I know what I’m doing. I feel like that plays a big role. And just watching film and taking one play at a time and one game at a time. I feel like that can take you a long way.”
Bissainthe is happy to have the opportunity to play pass coverage with the success of Miami’s front four, which includes the likes of senior defensive end Tyler Baron (10 tackles, four and a half sacks in three games), senior defensive end Elijah Alston (seven tackles, two and one half sacks, one interception, one pass breakup in three games), senior defensive tackle Simeon Barrow (seven tackles, one and one half sacks, one pass breakup in three games), and junior defensive tackle Akheem Mesidor (five tackles in three games).
“It does a lot,” Bissainthe said. “Having a great d-line to do the dirty work, they open up holes and make the linebackers be able to play in pass coverage. It means a lot. I’m just glad I got whoever is in there with me. Without them, nothing on defense works. I’m just grateful.”
Miami’s defensive line unit has been quite effective in the trenches. Led by this formidable group, the defense has allowed only 65.7 yards per game on the ground, which is good for 12th best in the nation.
In addition, they have recorded nine tackles for loss per game, which is good for eighth in the nation. Moreover, the Canes defense has allowed just 123 passing yards per game, which is good for 13th best in the nation. They have combined for six defensive interceptions over three games.
Bissainthe spoke on the importance of team balance in stopping both the run and the pass.
“You just do your job,” Bissainthe said. “Read your keys. Pay attention to what you’re supposed to pay attention to, and everything will take care of itself. Control what you can control.”
Miami (3-0; No. 8 in the latest Associated Press national rankings) will have a challenge on its hands Saturday (Sept. 21; 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN) at USF (2-1) in Tampa. The Bulls are led by quarterback Byrum Brown, who has completed 47 of 84 passes for 448 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions in three games played.
Bissainthe sees the 6-foot-3, 225-pound junior dual threat as one to watch closely.
“He’s big, athletic, can run,” Bissainthe said of Brown, who has added 46 carries for 254 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in three games. “It’s more just keeping eyes on him. He tries to scramble.”
Brown is not the only USF player Miami will be keying in on this Saturday. Senior running back Nay’Quan Wright, who has registered 33 carries for 188 yards and two touchdowns in three games, is also one to watch.
“Just watching him for so long, I know he’s a physical back,” Bissainthe said. “He can run the ball. But at the end of the day, I gotta do my job as a linebacker and stop it. I watched him grow up. He’s a great ball player. At the end of the day, I like my chances to stop the run.”
As a unit, South Florida has used ten rushers to combine for 143 carries (5.6 yards per carry), 806 yards, and 11 rushing touchdowns in three games. As an entire offense, USF averages 37.7 points per game and 424.7 yards per game. In addition to that, USF has committed only one total turnover this season - a lost fumble last week against Southern Miss.
So, Miami has its hands full with the third of four Florida schools on its regular season schedule (Florida for Week 1, Florida A&M for Week 2, USF for Week 4, and Florida State for Week 9).
“When you get to play another Florida school, it means a lot,” Bissainthe said. “All Florida schools, all Florida rivalries, you just try to win a game and be that team in Florida.”
