Video: Ward, Martinez, Mauigoa, Mesidor, and Borregales talk post-game

Quarterback Cam Ward, running back Damien Martinez, linebacker Kiko Mauigoa, defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor, and kicker Andy Borregales were available for questions from the media after Miami's 36-14 win over Florida State.
Miami will host Duke on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon Eastern.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook