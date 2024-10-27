Advertisement
Published Oct 27, 2024
Video: Mario Cristobal talks post-game after win over Florida State
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Head Coach Mario Cristobal addressed the media after its 36-14 win over Florida State.

The Hurricanes remain undefeated and will host Duke this week, November 2nd.

