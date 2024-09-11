Video: Ward, Restrepo, Powell and Barrow talk with media post practice
Quarterback Cam Ward, wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, defensive back Meesh Powell, and defensive lineman Simeon Barrow Jr. answer questions from the media ahead of week three matchup with Ball State.
Kickoff is set for Saturday at 3:30 PM Eastern.
Advertisement
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook