New AP Poll: Miami moves up in top ten, ranked 8th

Miami continues its ascension in the rankings in the latest Associated Press Poll. After its shutout 62-0 win over Ball State, moved up two spots from 10th to 8th.

The Hurricanes jumped over Oregon, which defeated Oregon State 49-14, and Penn State, which was on a bye week.

The Hurricanes are one of three ACC teams ranked in the AP Poll. Louisville is the next highest-ranked conference team (19th), and Clemson (21st) were both on byes last week.

Other conference teams receiving votes were Syracuse (62 votes), Boston College (47), California (11 votes), North Carolina (3 votes), and Pittsburgh (1 vote).

1. Texas, 2. Georgia, 3. Ohio State, 4. Alabama, 5. Ole Miss, 6. Tennessee, and 7. Missouri are ranked in front of the Hurricanes.

Miami will travel to Tampa, FL, to face unranked South Florida. Kickoff is set for 7 PM Eastern from Raymond James Stadium.