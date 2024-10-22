Advertisement

Local four-star Miami WR commit Josh Moore talks future visits

Video: Miami preparing for big recruiting weekend for FSU game

Miami is working to schedule a visit with 2025 Baylor LB commit Kaleb Burns

Miami makes top five for rising 6'5" athlete Wydeek Collier

QB Cam Ward and WR Sam Brown honored by ACC for week 8 performance

Published Oct 22, 2024
Video: Women's Basketball Coach Tricia Cullop at basketball media day
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
Women's Basketball Head Coach Tricia Cullop answered questions on Monday during basketball media day.

She started by answering a question regarding managing a roster with a high turnover rate (:51) and building a culture (2:03).

Cullop shared her thoughts on coaching at Miami compared to her previous stop at Toledo (3:15).

Next, Cullop breaks down some roster members: Cameron Williams and Natilija Marshall,(4:57).

Cullop comments on the Cavinder twins returning to Miami (7:35) and her goals when constructing the roster (10:28).

Lastly, she provides her take on the challenges of the ACC (11:57).

Video courtesy of Miami Athletics

