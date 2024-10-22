Video: Women's Basketball Coach Tricia Cullop at basketball media day

in other news
Women's Basketball Head Coach Tricia Cullop answered questions on Monday during basketball media day.
She started by answering a question regarding managing a roster with a high turnover rate (:51) and building a culture (2:03).
Cullop shared her thoughts on coaching at Miami compared to her previous stop at Toledo (3:15).
Next, Cullop breaks down some roster members: Cameron Williams and Natilija Marshall,(4:57).
Cullop comments on the Cavinder twins returning to Miami (7:35) and her goals when constructing the roster (10:28).
Lastly, she provides her take on the challenges of the ACC (11:57).
Video courtesy of Miami Athletics
