Video: Women's Basketball - Miami at ACC Tipoff 2024

Women's Basketball head coach Tricia Cullop, forward Jasmyne Roberts, and Haley Cavinder answer questions at the ACC Tipoff 2024.
Miami opens its season on November 4th at home against Stetson. Tip is scheduled for 11 AM Eastern.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook