Southeast Spotlight: Five commitment predictions

Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman makes his predictions for some of the top uncommitted prospects in the Southeast region.



Campbell backed off his longtime pledge to Clemson after a string of visits to North Carolina. Campbell picked Clemson over the in-state Tar Heels and also Tennessee, and both of those two programs are at the forefront with the top-100 recruit moving forward. Campbell has an official visit to Knoxville set for Oct. 19 weekend. He will return to Chapel Hill next month for an official visit, too. Prediction: North Carolina

Georgia has been at or near the top with Griffin for the bulk of his recruitment. Notable college football bluebloods Miami and USC are also kicking the tires here, but Georgia has been able to consistently lure the five-star defensive tackle to campus and has continued to impress Griffin after each of those visits. Griffin is scheduled to officially visit Georgia this weekend for the Mississippi State game, which is shaping up to be another massive weekend on the recruiting front between the hedges. The timing of this visit might work out perfectly for the Dawgs. Prediction: Georgia

Linton collected an offer from Georgia shortly after working out for and turning the heads of the defensive staff this summer – just weeks removed from verbally declaring for Rutgers. As Georgia dialed up its efforts with the in-state blue-chipper, Linton reopened his recruitment. He has since made stops to Athens as well as Alabama and Florida State, and has had this visit back to Georgia squared away for months. We view the Dawgs in control of this recruitment. Prediction: Georgia

Sparks has been courted on both sides of the ball by various programs for months. Georgia and Florida State liked what they saw from the four-star playmaker on defense, while Mississippi State preferred how his skill-set translated to the offensive side of the ball. The buzz has and continues to stick around the Bulldogs more than midway through Sparks' senior season. Prediction: Mississippi State