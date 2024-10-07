Miami Football: Ward receives multiple honors after performance against Cal

After the epic 39-38 win over Cal, Miami Quarterback Cam Ward earned multiple awards. On Saturday night, his performance in Berkeley, CA, earned him recognition from the ACC, Associated Press, Davey O'Brien Awards, and Pro Football Focus. Ward was named ACC QB of the Week for the fourth time and third consecutive this season.

On Saturday, Ward completed 35-of-53 for a season-high 437 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a pivotal 24-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to help lead the comeback. The Washington State transfer completed 15 passes in 22 attempts for 238 yards in the fourth quarter to help the Hurricanes remain undefeated.

Ward has passed for over 300 yards in all six games as a Miami Hurricane to start the season. The Miami signal-caller is first nationally with passing yards (2,219), touchdown passes (20), and 369.8 yards per game. Miami ranks first nationally with 2,400 passing yards, 400 passing YPG, and 21 TDs.