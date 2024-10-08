Advertisement
Published Oct 8, 2024
Storm Tracker Podcast - Blu Mondays - Is Miami lucky or good?
CanesCounty.com
Staff
Marcus Benjamin, the publisher of CanesCounty.com, is joined by Larry Blustein, legendary South Florida reporter, to discuss Miami Hurricanes football.

First, Blustein provides his take on Miami's 39-38 win over Cal (2:28).

Next, we discuss if Miami is getting lucky with some favorable calls from the refs or if Miami is a legitimate 6-0 (8:48).

Also discussed is whether quarterback Cam Ward's play is good enough to take this team past the quarterfinals of the college football playoff (12:51).

Lastly, we look ahead to Miami's next game against Louisville and if Miami can perform at a high level after the bye week (23:19).

