Advertisement

in other news

Bowl Projections: Expert predicts Miami to advance past quarterfinals

Bowl Projections: Expert predicts Miami to advance past quarterfinals

Bowl Projections After Week 8

Premium contentForums content
 • CanesCounty.com
Miami actively recruiting four-star edge Elee and 2025 athlete Gompers

Miami actively recruiting four-star edge Elee and 2025 athlete Gompers

Recruiting Rumor Mill: October is heating up

External content
 • Adam Gorney
Visitor list: Massive list of recruits expected to visit for UM-FSU

Visitor list: Massive list of recruits expected to visit for UM-FSU

Full list of recruiting prospects expected to visit for Miami vs. Florida State

Premium contentForums content
 • Marcus Benjamin
After the Storm: Undefeated Canes show balance, character

After the Storm: Undefeated Canes show balance, character

Ward's Heisman campaign stays alive, but defensive issues can't be ignored

Premium content
 • Alex Donno
New AP Poll: Undefeated Hurricanes ranked sixth, fifth in coaches

New AP Poll: Undefeated Hurricanes ranked sixth, fifth in coaches

Miami remains steady in the latest AP poll for the second straight week

 • Marcus Benjamin

in other news

Bowl Projections: Expert predicts Miami to advance past quarterfinals

Bowl Projections: Expert predicts Miami to advance past quarterfinals

Bowl Projections After Week 8

Premium contentForums content
 • CanesCounty.com
Miami actively recruiting four-star edge Elee and 2025 athlete Gompers

Miami actively recruiting four-star edge Elee and 2025 athlete Gompers

Recruiting Rumor Mill: October is heating up

External content
 • Adam Gorney
Visitor list: Massive list of recruits expected to visit for UM-FSU

Visitor list: Massive list of recruits expected to visit for UM-FSU

Full list of recruiting prospects expected to visit for Miami vs. Florida State

Premium contentForums content
 • Marcus Benjamin
Published Oct 21, 2024
Visit update on Baylor LB commit Kaleb Burns
circle avatar
Marshall Levenson  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@MarshallRivals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Marshall Levenson talks about Baylor linebacker commit Kaleb Burns.

Miami
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement