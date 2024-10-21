Advertisement
Bowl Projections: Expert predicts Miami to advance past quarterfinals
Bowl Projections After Week 8
• CanesCounty.com
Miami actively recruiting four-star edge Elee and 2025 athlete Gompers
Recruiting Rumor Mill: October is heating up
• Adam Gorney
Visitor list: Massive list of recruits expected to visit for UM-FSU
Full list of recruiting prospects expected to visit for Miami vs. Florida State
• Marcus Benjamin
After the Storm: Undefeated Canes show balance, character
Ward's Heisman campaign stays alive, but defensive issues can't be ignored
• Alex Donno
New AP Poll: Undefeated Hurricanes ranked sixth, fifth in coaches
Miami remains steady in the latest AP poll for the second straight week
• Marcus Benjamin
Visit update on Baylor LB commit Kaleb Burns
Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Marshall Levenson talks about Baylor linebacker commit Kaleb Burns.
Miami
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- S
- CB
- CB
- S
- C
- OG
- WR
- ILB
- TE
- PRO
