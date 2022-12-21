The brother of five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, Washington State transfer linebacker Francisco Mauigoa, committed and signed with Miami on the first day of the Early Signing Period.

Mauigoa had a productive sophomore year, picking up 60 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks with an interception for a score in 12 games for Washington State. He is a 6'3" 230-pound sophomore outside linebacker that will add to four linebackers already committed in the 2023 class.

It was a breakout 2021 for Mauigoa and he comes to Miami as one of the top linebackers available in the Transfer Portal. Head coach Mario Cristobal has made it a focus to flip the linebacker position since his arrival. In the 2022 class, he was able to secure a commitment from Miami Central four-star Wesley Bissainthe who became a critical piece of the defense by the end of the year.

Coming out of high school, Mauigoa was a three-star prospect in the 2021 class who had mostly Group of Five interest. The other school that offered Mauigoa out of the Portal was Kansas but Miami seemed to be the destination after a visit to Coral Gables with his five-star brother.