WATCH: First Look At Miami OL Commit Frankie Tinilau

The Immaculata La Salle (Miami, FL) three-star offensive lineman Frankie Tinilau put his agility on display at a team workout on Thursday. Tinilau, originally from Brisbane, Australia, committed to Miami's 2023 class in April and is ready to start his new life in Dade County. The Australian of Samoan descent grew up playing rugby and was named Europes Elite U-19 Male Athlete of the Year in 2021.





The 6'5" 315-pound Tinilau arrived in Miami this week and is already at work sharpening his skills leading into the fall. He'll be at UM's cookout on July 30th.