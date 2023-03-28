Former Miami Hurricanes cornerback Tyrique Stevenson sat down to discuss his upbringing in Florida City, FL, his college career and the NFL Combine experience.

Stevenson, who attended Miami Southridge high school, is one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. At 6-foot, 215-pounds, scouts have raved about him being a nickel corner or safety at the highest level.

Stevenson spent two seasons at Miami, and was named All-ACC Third Team in 2022. He impressed scouts at the Senior Bowl, and followed with a notable showing at the NFL Combine.

Most mock drafts have him as a Day 2 pick, but he's been slated as early as the first round. Stevenson would be the first Miami defensive back drafted in the first round since Artie Burns in 2016.





