KIFISIA, Greece – The University of Miami women’s basketball team closed out its international tour with a 92-42 victory over the Bosnia B All-Stars, Thursday evening at the Eurohoops Dome.

For the third consecutive contest, the Hurricanes were led in scoring by a different player as sophomore Kyla Oldacre poured in 17 points. The 6-foot-6 forward added 11 rebounds to her stat line for her second double-double of the tour.

Graduate student Jaida Patrick also registered a double-double in the contest, totaling 14 points and 11 rebounds, along with a team-best four steals.

“Jaida Patrick was a true competitor today and it was really fun to see her lead,” head coach Katie Meier said. “When Kyla and Lazaria Spearman are our leading scorers, we’re going to win a lot of basketball games. The team was feeding them the ball and they were finishing.”

Juniors Ally Stedman (11) and Jasmyne Roberts (10) and sophomore Spearman (16) also scored in double-figures for the Hurricanes. Every active Hurricane tallied both a made field goal and a rebound in the game, and seven Hurricanes hauled in five-plus boards.

Junior Ja’Leah Williams paced the Hurricanes in assists for the third straight game, dishing six dimes in the contest.

“Our guards really rebounded well, and Ja’Leah shared the ball extremely well on the tour, averaging about five assists per game,” Meier said.

As a team, the Hurricanes totaled 61 rebounds, 13 steals and 16 assists.





Player Stats

Lemyah Hylton: three points, five rebounds, one assist

Jasmyne Roberts: 10 points, nine rebounds, one assist, four steals

Jaida Patrick: 14 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, four steals

Ja’Leah Williams: three points, seven rebounds, six assists

Lashae Dwyer: nine points, nine rebound, one assist, one steal

Ally Stedman: 11 points, one rebound, one assist, three steal

Shayeann Day-Wilson: nine points, three rebounds, four assists

Lazaria Spearman: 16 points, five rebounds, one steal

Kyla Oldacre: 17 points, 11 rebounds

Courtesy of Megan Barnes of Miami Athletics

Photo courtesy of AP