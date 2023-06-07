By most accounts, Francis Mauigoa will start this season for the Miami Hurricanes. The freshman has impressed this spring and has all but solidified his place on the Miami offensive line as a starter. Fall camp will of course be the ultimate determinant of whether Mauigoa starts or not, but the odds are definitely in his favor with his time with the first team. "It's an honor to run with the ones, it's still spring so the job ain't secured yet," Mauigoa said. "Still working to that, but it's a pleasure to gain that trust with Coach [Alex] Mirabal and Coach [Mario] Cristobal and especially the offensive coordinator." Here are some of the benefactors of Mauigoa starting for the Hurricanes in game one against Miami (OH).

Elevates veterans and peers

Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunloa, Offensive Linemen, Miami

Mauigoa came in with fellow five-star Samson Okunlola and both have been impressive this spring with both freshmen challenging for playing time, which will only elevate the entire offensive line's level of play and effort. "Samson is like a brother, everyone's like a brother but he tends to come out as my closest brother," Mauigoa said. "We tend to work out here a lot and we tend to come in here late after class on Tuesdays and Wednesdays...to work on some more stuff." Veterans Jalen Rivers and Zion Nelson will be pushed by the two five-star rated players and that fact the freshman are pushing for playing time does not allow any projected starter to become complacent. This bodes well for overall play from the offensive line.

Recruits will feel like they can earn playing time Miami

Former IMG Academy teammate Jerrick Gibson was quoted saying that "the fact that Francis got a starting spot makes him want to go to Miami." The message conveyed to prospects is that they can earn playing time right away. The fact that Mauigoa has all but earned that spot is intriguing for future Hurricanes.



Miami has a pillar for the O-Line for years to come

Francis Mauigoa, Offensive Lineman, Miami