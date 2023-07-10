Miami will be further challenged to get to the ACC title game with the elimination of the Atlantic and Coastal divisions in the conference, and according to metrics, the chances of making it to the ACC championship game are slim.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Miami is ranked 29th entering the 2023 season and fourth in the ACC. Clemson (8th), Florida State (14th), and North Carolina (23rd) are all ranked ahead of the Hurricanes.

ESPN's FPI projections have Miami at 7.8 wins and 4.5 losses. Miami has a 94.3 percent chance to win six games and a 21.8 percent chance to make the ACC Championship game, with a 6.3 percent chance to win the title.

The preseason algorithm relies on past performance on offense and defense, returning and transfer production, and past recruiting data for players on each school's respective roster to form a numerical rating. The resulting data was then used to simulate the season 20,000 times, which produced the final results.

Here's the full list of ACC teams ranked by FPI:

1. Clemson

2. Florida State

3. UNC

4. Miami

5. Syracuse

6. Pitt

7. NC State

8. Louisville

9. Wake Forest

10. Duke

11. Virginia Tech

12. Georgia Tech

13. UVA

14. Boston College

Pro Football Focus's Power Rankings think less of the Hurricanes going into the 2023 season.

The statistical mega site picked Miami to finish 9th in the ACC with Duke, NC State, Louisville, and Wake Forest all picked to finish higher than the Hurricanes along with the Tar Heels, Seminoles, and Tigers.