Why Miami's Transfers Will Make An Instant Impact
Dominating the transfer portal has been key to every successful Miami Hurricanes basketball team.
From Angel Rodriguez and Kenny Kadji to Kameron McGusty and Charlie Moore, all played an important role in last season's Elite Eight run. The Hurricanes are known to thrive when its roster is filled with transfers.
Now heading into year No. 12 at Miami, Jim Larrañaga has no plans to switch the formula that's led to five trips to the NCAA tournament since 2011.
That's why he brought in two of the biggest names to enter the transfer market this offseason: third-year sophomores Nijel Pack and Norchad Omier.
Based on the head coach's comments there is little doubt the two will be part of Larrañaga's starting lineup to open up the season.
"Norchad and Nijel have fit in beautifully," Larrañaga said. "... It's been a very smooth transition for me and my coaching staff."
Pack enters the program with an impressive resume for shooting beyond the arc. The 6-foot guard averaged 17.4 points per game while converting 43.6% of his shots from deep. He also garnered 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in his last year at Kansas State.
That said, his role will be extended, as Miami looks to make him the same playmaker that Moore was for them.
"We should be excited about him and his leadership," assistant coach Kotie Kibmle said. "He's excited about being more of a point guard. He played some of that at Kansas State but he was asked to do a lot as far as scoring."
Larrañaga referred to Moore as the 'Tom Brady' of the group multiple times during his sole season at UM, thanks to his ability to be a playmaker, somewhat like a quarterback. At the same time, Moore was active on the scoring end, finishing third on the team in PPG with 12.4.
The same will be expected from Pack, who's committed to taking on the one spot.
"It's been a minute, but I feel like I'm getting back to my point guard ways," he said. "Coach L and all the other assistant coaches have been really helpful, breaking down film with me to help find what I can work on and get better at so we're ready to go by next month."
If Pack continues to buy into the system, there's a strong belief in the coaches that he'll join the long list of guards who thrived under Larrañaga.
As for Omier, he brings something to the program that they haven't had in quite some time.
Listed at 6-foot-7, Omier is considered an undersized big, but his physique will cause havoc against ACC opponents.
The Nicaraguan native is known for his ability to crash the boards and attack the basket ferociously, which earned him Sun Belt Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors. That said, his impact has been contagious during practices, leaving coaches excited about his future.
"His energy level is off the charts," Larrañaga said. "I've told him... 'when you're capable of dominating a practice, then do it. Do it at the defensive end of the floor.'... He has to demonstrate that leadership and high energy in practice every single day."
Omier's athleticism and ability to have his back to the basket is something that Miami will look to utilize this year.
With Sam Waardenburg at the five last year, UM was limited to a five-out offensive scheme, but with Omier, they can use him in other ways that expand its style of play.
The biggest question mark centering Omier is how he will fare against the big men in his conference. This isn't the Sun Belt, so it's on him to play physically and not allow his size to be a disadvantage for the Hurricanes.
"He plays hard," Kimble said. The success he's had already, averaging 19 and 12 at Arkansas State. He definitely impacts winning. We've felt his presence in practice. it's definitely been felt. We're excited about him, I think he's going to have a big year."
Larrañaga understands the impact each player must have to make another run in March.
With six of the 13 players on scholarship new to the program - four freshmen, and two transfers - it will take time to develop chemistry.
What’s known is that having Pack and Omier complement fourth-year junior Isaiah Wong, along with Jordan Miller, who enters his second year at Miami.
Having an experienced group has proven to work time and time again under Larrañaga.
This year should not be any different.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @RivalsGeo, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County