Let’s face it, Clemson’s had Miami’s number in recent years. In the last three games, the Hurricanes were outscored by the Tigers by a combined score of 138-20. The last time Miami beat Clemson, was in 2010 with a 30-21 win in Death Valley.

How did that gap become so great in just over a decade?

Clemson started to extend its gap on Miami with the 2011 recruiting class. The Tigers finished with the 8th-ranked recruiting class while the Hurricanes finished with the 36th-ranked class. In the previous year, Miami had the 16th-ranked class while Clemson finished 13th. Here’s a look at where the two teams ranked every year afterward.

Recruiting Rankings Miami Clemson 2012 9th 14th 2013 20th 14th 2014 12th 13th 2015 26th 4th 2016 23rd 6th 2017 11th 22nd 2018 6th 8th 2019 38th 9th 2020 13th 2nd 2021 12th 6th 2022 31st 10th

In that ten-year span, Miami averaged the 16th-ranked class while Clemson averaged the 10th-ranked class. In the last four years, Miami ranked as the 17th ranked class while Clemson ranked 6th. The last six champions (Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, and LSU), which include two titles from Clemson, the average rank of its recruiting class in an eight-year span from 2013 to 2020 is 5.8.

Recruiting Rankings Average from 2013-2020 Rank Alabama 2.25 Clemson 9.75 Georgia 5 LSU 6.25