Wingo giving Canes chance to win him over
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas LB Derek Wingo is one of the nation’s most highly-sought prospects from the area, but the hometown school has always been on the outside looking in.He pick...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news