With decision coming soon, Denis breaks down where Canes stand
Former Miami Hurricanes commitment and Homestead (Fla.) South Dade High School OL Jonathan Denis is set to announce his college decision on Saturday.He’s down to Miami, Oregon, Indiana, Kentucky an...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news