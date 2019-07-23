News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-23 05:50:17 -0500') }} football Edit

With decision coming soon, Denis breaks down where Canes stand

Dc3nen1wgkud6kdkos0f
Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Former Miami Hurricanes commitment and Homestead (Fla.) South Dade High School OL Jonathan Denis is set to announce his college decision on Saturday.He’s down to Miami, Oregon, Indiana, Kentucky an...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}