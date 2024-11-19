Women's Basketball: Canes cruise to fourth straight win, beat FIU 79-51

Miami’s suffocating defense forced the Panthers into 32 turnovers, and the Canes scored 28 points off FIU turnovers.

The Hurricanes completely shut down FIU, limiting the Panthers to 33.3 percent shooting from the field, including an abysmal mark of 17.6 percent from behind the arc.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The University of Miami women’s basketball team (4-0) used a stout defensive effort to cruise past FIU (1-3) and earn a 79-51 victory over the Panthers, as they secured their fourth consecutive win to commence the season.





Offensively, Miami had a balanced attack, as ten separate players scored at least three points, including eleven players scoring. Darrione Rogers led the way, scoring 12 points while knocking down two 3-pointers. Freshman Ahnay Adams provided an outstanding spark off the bench, scoring a career-high 11 points on 1-2 shooting from the field and a perfect 8-8 at the free throw line.

Jasmyne Roberts had a stellar all-around performance in the victory, nearly reaching a double-double with nine points and eight rebounds. Roberts also tallied three assists and recorded three steals throughout the game.

Haley Cavinder did not have her best scoring outing, as she chipped in seven points; however, she dished out a game-high six assists and pulled down six rebounds.

Once again, the Canes were tremendous at the free-throw line, knocking down 22-26 shots from the stripe for an 84.6 percent clip. Miami started slowly, and they finished the first quarter tied with FIU, 19-19.

The Canes had a dominant second quarter. They shot 50 percent from the field and 50 percent from behind the arc and outscored the Panthers 21-8 to build a 13-point advantage entering halftime.

Miami cruised through the third quarter, extending its lead to 17 points, before running away with the contest in the final stanza. Outscoring FIU 25-14 over the final 10 minutes, Miami earned the 28-point win.

The Canes will return to the court this Friday, slated to host Campbell at 5 p.m.

