Women's Basketball: Canes lose another on the road, drop game to FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -The University of Miami women’s basketball team dropped their sixth consecutive contest Sunday afternoon, falling on the road to Florida State (15-4, 5-2) by a final score of 88-66.

The Hurricanes (11-7, 1-6) were solid on the offensive end of the court; however, they allowed FSU to shoot 47.5 percent from the field, including 50.0 percent from behind the arc, and the Seminoles buried a program-record 18 3-pointers.

Jasmyne Roberts led the way for the Canes, as she scored 16 points while also pulling down five rebounds and recording two assists.

Haley Cavinder poured in 15 points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out a team-high five assists. Cameron Williams was the third Miami player to score double figures, as she chipped in 10 points on 4-6 shooting from the field.

Darrione Rogers added eight points, Lemyah Hylton scored seven, and Aurora Almon scored four points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Throughout the contest, Miami shot 41.0 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from behind the arc, and 66.7 percent from the free-throw line.