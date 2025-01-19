Women's Basketball: Canes lose another on the road, drop game to FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -The University of Miami women’s basketball team dropped their sixth consecutive contest Sunday afternoon, falling on the road to Florida State (15-4, 5-2) by a final score of 88-66.
The Hurricanes (11-7, 1-6) were solid on the offensive end of the court; however, they allowed FSU to shoot 47.5 percent from the field, including 50.0 percent from behind the arc, and the Seminoles buried a program-record 18 3-pointers.
Jasmyne Roberts led the way for the Canes, as she scored 16 points while also pulling down five rebounds and recording two assists.
Haley Cavinder poured in 15 points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out a team-high five assists. Cameron Williams was the third Miami player to score double figures, as she chipped in 10 points on 4-6 shooting from the field.
Darrione Rogers added eight points, Lemyah Hylton scored seven, and Aurora Almon scored four points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Throughout the contest, Miami shot 41.0 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from behind the arc, and 66.7 percent from the free-throw line.
The Canes fell behind 8-0 in the first 2:11 of the game, but they quickly elevated their intensity and significantly increased their level of play after the tough start. Miami responded to the 8-0 FSU run to start the game with a 10-0 run of their own, as they took a 10-8 advantage after a Haley Cavinder 3-pointer at the 4:57 mark in the first quarter.
Miami extended their lead up to four points with 2:28 on the clock in the first period after Hylton finished a difficult layup through contact.
The Canes ended the first stanza with a 22-18 lead over FSU after shooting 41.2 percent from the field and 75.0 percent from behind the arc in the quarter. The Seminoles began to heat up on both ends of the court in the second quarter, scoring 24 points on 43.8 percent shooting while holding Miami to just 10 points on 26.7 percent shooting in the quarter.
The Canes entered halftime trailing 42-32. Florida State knocked down 8-14 shots, including 6-10 3-pointers in the third quarter, to push its advantage to 15 points entering the final frame. Miami was outscored 24-17 over the final 10 minutes of play and lost to FSU.
The Canes will return to the court on Thursday when they travel to face Clemson. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook