CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami women’s basketball will host Vanderbilt on Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the second edition of the SEC/ACC Challenge, as announced Wednesday afternoon. The matchup’s time and network designation will be announced later.

Miami defeated No. 21 Mississippi State, 74-68, in Starkville, Miss., in last season’s SEC/ACC Challenge. Guard Lemyah Hylton went 3-for-6 from three-point range for a team-high 16 points.

Vanderbilt went 23-10 (9-7 SEC) in the 2023-24 season, earning an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. It was Vandy’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament since the 2013-14 season. The Canes enter the first year of the Tricia Cullop era after she was officially tabbed as the eighth head coach in program history on April 5. Cullop arrives in Coral Gables with an impressive 476-279 career record in 24 seasons as a head coach at the Division I level.

The Canes and Commodores have played each other thrice, with Miami leading the all-time series, 2-1. This is the first meeting between the two teams since December 2018 and the first at the Watsco Center since 2003. The remainder of the 2024-25 campaign will be released later.





Head-to-Head Series

W, 90-65 (Dec. 20, 2018 - Neutral Site)

W, 79-57 (Dec. 29, 2003 - Coral Gables, Fla.)

L, 77-67 (March 26, 1992 - Neutral Site and NCAA Tournament)

2024 SEC/ACC Women's Challenge





Wednesday, Dec. 4

Florida State at Tennessee

Mississippi State at Georgia Tech

Oklahoma at Louisville

Vanderbilt at Miami

Syracuse at Texas A&M

Virginia Tech at Georgia





Thursday, Dec. 5

Boston College at Arkansas

Alabama at Cal

Florida at Clemson

Duke at South Carolina

Kentucky at North Carolina

Ole Miss at NC State

Texas at Notre Dame

SMU at Missouri

Stanford at LSU

Auburn at Virginia

