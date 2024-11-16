Women's Basketball: Cavinder's 31 points carry Canes over rival Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Haley Cavinder scored 31 points in what was a sensational performance, and the University of Miami women’s basketball (3-0) team shot 58.2 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from behind the arc to earn an impressive 83-73 road victory over Florida (3-1).

Cavinder was nothing short of incredible, reaching 31 points on 13-23 shooting from the field while also grabbing six rebounds, dishing out five assists, and recording two steals.

Jasmyne Roberts scored 14 points on a near-perfect 5-6 field shooting performance. The senior also grabbed three rebounds and tallied two steals.

Hanna Cavinder had a tremendous outing for the Canes, scoring 12 points, grabbing six boards, dishing out five assists, and tallying two steals.