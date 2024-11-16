Women's Basketball: Cavinder's 31 points carry Canes over rival Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Haley Cavinder scored 31 points in what was a sensational performance, and the University of Miami women’s basketball (3-0) team shot 58.2 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from behind the arc to earn an impressive 83-73 road victory over Florida (3-1).
Cavinder was nothing short of incredible, reaching 31 points on 13-23 shooting from the field while also grabbing six rebounds, dishing out five assists, and recording two steals.
Jasmyne Roberts scored 14 points on a near-perfect 5-6 field shooting performance. The senior also grabbed three rebounds and tallied two steals.
Hanna Cavinder had a tremendous outing for the Canes, scoring 12 points, grabbing six boards, dishing out five assists, and tallying two steals.
She finished the contest with a game-high plus/minus of +22 in 36 minutes of action. Miami came out hot offensively and maintained that level of play throughout the contest. The Canes buried their first five field goal attempts, building a 23-17 lead after the first quarter.
In the second stanza, Miami shot 62.5 percent from the field, completely taking control of the game and dominating the Gators.
The Canes could extend their lead to 15 points entering halftime. Florida attempted to rally in the third period, outscoring Miami 27-17 to trim the deficit to five points entering the final period.
Miami shot 60 percent from the field and 80 percent from behind the arc in the final period. They went on to earn the 10-point road victory over Florida and remain unbeaten.
Miami will return to the court on Tuesday, November 19, when they will host FIU at 7 p.m.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook