Women's Basketball: Haley Cavinder joins sister Hanna in return to Miami
One day after Hanna Cavinder decided to return to Miami after a one-year hiatus, her sister followed. On Thursday, Haley Cavinder made her announcement via social media that she was returning to Miami to play with her sister.
"Given the news yesterday that my sister was returning to play ball at Miami and after careful consideration and thought, I've decided to return to the University of Miami and play with Hanna for our final and 5th year," Haley said in a statement on X. "There is nothing more important than family and the bond I share with my Twin sister. Being presented with the opportunity to play together one more time is something I cannot pass up. I am excited to this upcoming season and cant wait to play at the U."
Haley previously announced in November that she would play at TCU next season. She averaged 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while shooting nearly 90 percent from the free throw line at Miami in the 2022-23 season.
The twins were vital to Miami's first-ever NCAA Tournament run to the Elite Eight during that season.
The Cavinder twins played their first three college basketball seasons at Fresno State, and due to NCAA COVID-19 regulations, each has a fifth year of eligibility.
The twins have millions of followers on social media and have been highly marketable in the NIL era due to their prowess on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.
The twins will, however, play under newly hired coach Tricia Cullop, who was formerly announced as the team's new head coach last week.
