One day after Hanna Cavinder decided to return to Miami after a one-year hiatus, her sister followed. On Thursday, Haley Cavinder made her announcement via social media that she was returning to Miami to play with her sister.

"Given the news yesterday that my sister was returning to play ball at Miami and after careful consideration and thought, I've decided to return to the University of Miami and play with Hanna for our final and 5th year," Haley said in a statement on X. "There is nothing more important than family and the bond I share with my Twin sister. Being presented with the opportunity to play together one more time is something I cannot pass up. I am excited to this upcoming season and cant wait to play at the U."