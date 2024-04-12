On Thursday, Miami introduced Tricia Cullop as the new head coach for the women's basketball team.

Cullop has decided to retain assistant coach Fitzroy Anthony, assistant coach and director of basketball operations Lonnette Hall, and director of basketball operations and special projects Margie Gill.

She answered several questions from the media after addressing them with an opening statement.

Cullop was asked how she plans to increase the fan base at Miami (11:01), what ultimately made her decide to leave Toledo and take the job at Miami (13:14), and what questions she had about Miami that were answered after she applied for the job (15:54).

She was asked about the transfer portal and roster changes (16:37), as well as having former head coach Katie Meier as a resource (19:42).

Cullop was also asked about traveling to California with new conference members Stanford and California (21:21), what she looks for in high school recruits (22:04), and the most significant adjustment for her in her transition (23:32).

Video courtesy of Miami Athletics