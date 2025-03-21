Miami Baseball: Canes even series with fifth-ranked Noles, win game 2, 9-6

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami baseball team took game two of the three-game series against fifth-ranked Florida State (19-3, 5-1 ACC), 9-6, Friday night at Mark Light Field behind a consistent offensive attack.

The Hurricanes (14-10, 1-4 ACC) earned their first conference win, jumping ahead early and holding off a late Seminoles rally.

Griffin Hugus (3–2) earned the win for Miami, tossing five innings while allowing two runs on five hits with five strikeouts. His third strikeout of the evening marked 100 career strikeouts for the Miami right-hander. Alex Giroux recorded the final two outs for his first save of the season.

One of the nation’s premier left-handed pitchers, Florida State’s Jamie Arnold (3-1) had allowed only two runs in 20 2/3 innings all season. In game two against the Hurricanes, he gave up seven runs, six unanswered, over four innings.

Designated hitter Bobby Marsh went 3-for-4 with a single, double, and home run, keying a three-run fifth inning that gave the Hurricanes a 7–2 lead. Williams finished with two hits, two RBIs, and two stolen bases, while Jake Ogden scored twice and added an RBI.

The first two innings were a classic back-and-forth battle between the Hurricanes and Seminoles. Florida State’s Myles Bailey was walked on a bases-loaded situation that put the Seminoles ahead, 1-0.

Miami responded in the next half of the inning when Daniel Cuvet plated Ogden a sacrifice fly to even the score at one apiece. Brody DeLamielleure notched a solo home run to put the Seminoles back in the lead, 2-1.

Once again, the Hurricanes responded with an attack of their own with two more runs in the second. On a 2-0 count, Derek Williams blasted the ball 381 feet over the left field fence to tie it at three. Then freshman Brandon DeGoti brought Evan Taveras home to give the Hurricanes a two-run lead.

Marsh and Williams would continue to lead the way for Miami as the duo contributed to five of the seven unanswered runs. Despite two late runs in the eighth and ninth inning, Miami right-hander Giroux shut the door on the Seminoles to tie the series at one apiece.

The final game of the three-game series is scheduled to start Saturday at 7 p.m. at Mark Light Field and will be broadcast on ACCNX.

