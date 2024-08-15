CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami head women’s basketball coach Tricia Cullop announced Thursday the team’s 2024-25 non-conference home games.





The Hurricanes will play eight non-conference home games in Cullop’s first year as Miami’s head coach, including three games against postseason teams: Vanderbilt (NCAA Tournament Second Round), FIU (WNIT Second Round), and Stetson (WNIT First Round).





Miami opens the season against a pair of in-state opponents, hosting Stetson (Nov. 4) and Jacksonville (Nov. 11) to tip off the 2024-25 slate.





The Hurricanes’ next home game comes on Nov. 19 when they take on the FIU Panthers in a cross-town battle. Just three days later, Miami hosts Campbell (Nov. 19) leading into the Thanksgiving break, marking the first time the two teams have met in program history.





Miami welcomes Charlotte, Southeastern Louisiana, and Quinnipiac to town the weekend after Thanksgiving for the 17th annual Miami Thanksgiving Tournament. The Hurricanes will square off with Charlotte on Nov. 29 in the opening round of the tournament and will face either Quinnipiac or Southeastern Louisiana on Dec. 1.





Following the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament, the Hurricanes will play Vanderbilt on Dec. 4 in the second iteration of the SEC/ACC Challenge. Miami is 1-0 in the SEC/ACC Challenge, defeating No. 21 Mississippi State, 74-68, last season.





The Hurricanes close out their home non-conference schedule with a matchup against Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 8.





Full Home Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 4 vs. Stetson

Nov. 11 vs. Jacksonville

Nov. 19 vs. FIU

Nov. 22 vs. Campbell

Nov. 29 vs. Charlotte (Miami Thanksgiving Tournament)

Dec. 1 vs. Southeastern Louisiana/Quinnipiac (Miami Thanksgiving Tournament)

Dec. 4 vs. Vanderbilt (SEC/ACC Challenge)

Dec. 8 vs. Bethune-Cookman





Courtesy of Miami Athletics