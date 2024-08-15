PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Women's Basketball: Hurricanes release non-conference 2024-25 schedule

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami head women’s basketball coach Tricia Cullop announced Thursday the team’s 2024-25 non-conference home games.


The Hurricanes will play eight non-conference home games in Cullop’s first year as Miami’s head coach, including three games against postseason teams: Vanderbilt (NCAA Tournament Second Round), FIU (WNIT Second Round), and Stetson (WNIT First Round).


Miami opens the season against a pair of in-state opponents, hosting Stetson (Nov. 4) and Jacksonville (Nov. 11) to tip off the 2024-25 slate.


The Hurricanes’ next home game comes on Nov. 19 when they take on the FIU Panthers in a cross-town battle. Just three days later, Miami hosts Campbell (Nov. 19) leading into the Thanksgiving break, marking the first time the two teams have met in program history.


Miami welcomes Charlotte, Southeastern Louisiana, and Quinnipiac to town the weekend after Thanksgiving for the 17th annual Miami Thanksgiving Tournament. The Hurricanes will square off with Charlotte on Nov. 29 in the opening round of the tournament and will face either Quinnipiac or Southeastern Louisiana on Dec. 1.


Following the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament, the Hurricanes will play Vanderbilt on Dec. 4 in the second iteration of the SEC/ACC Challenge. Miami is 1-0 in the SEC/ACC Challenge, defeating No. 21 Mississippi State, 74-68, last season.


The Hurricanes close out their home non-conference schedule with a matchup against Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 8.


Season tickets for the 2024-25 women’s basketball season are available for purchase here.


Full Home Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 4 vs. Stetson

Nov. 11 vs. Jacksonville

Nov. 19 vs. FIU

Nov. 22 vs. Campbell

Nov. 29 vs. Charlotte (Miami Thanksgiving Tournament)

Dec. 1 vs. Southeastern Louisiana/Quinnipiac (Miami Thanksgiving Tournament)

Dec. 4 vs. Vanderbilt (SEC/ACC Challenge)

Dec. 8 vs. Bethune-Cookman


Courtesy of Miami Athletics

