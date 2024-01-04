Boston College opened the scoring with a 7-0 run, with Miami breaking the drought thanks to a driving layup from Shayeann Day-Wilson with just over six minutes to go in the first frame. Miami made BC uncomfortable, forcing 11 turnovers in the first as the Canes came back and grabbed a brief lead. The Eagles hit a deep three to close the first as UM trailed 14-12 after one.

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - In a game that didn’t feature a double-digit lead for either side, Miami women’s basketball (10-3, 0-2 ACC) came up just a few possessions short in a 70-64 loss at Boston College (9-6, 1-1 ACC) Thursday, Jan. 4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) road opener.

After finding traction late in the first quarter, UM continued to pressure BC and went ahead by five with a deep three-pointer from Day-Wilson. Kyla Oldcare gathered four boards and posted five points by the first media timeout of the second quarter, helping Miami establish itself down low. Nine of 10 Canes got into the scoring column in the first half as things ended tied at 35 through the first half.

Oldcare scored the second half’s first points, but BC hit consecutive treys to take a 43-37 lead with 6:33 to go. Jasmyne Roberts responded with a veteran play, getting a mid-range jumper to fall while taking contact as part of a three-point play. Lashae Dwyer put Miami ahead with a fastbreak layup, capping a 7-0 run. BC was able to get to the line towards the end of the quarter and take a 50-47 lead heading into the final 10 minutes.

BC started the fourth with a three, but some key offensive boards ended in an Oldcare layup to get Miami within four. The Eagles found a groove from deep, creating an eight-point lead, their largest of the game. Again, offensive boards were a massive lift for UM, with Lemyah Hylton gathering a miss and scoring on a three-point play.

Ja’Leah Williams drained a huge three-pointer as the shot clock expired coming out of a timeout, cutting the deficit to 63-62. BC closed the game on a 7-2 run to hold on late.





NOTES

This is the 51st meeting between Miami and Boston College

The Canes’ last game in Chestnut Hill was on January 23, 2022

Oldcare reached 20 career blocks

It was the 23rd meeting all time between these two teams in Chestnut Hill

It was Miami’s third game played in which it was tied at the half this year and the second in a row

The game was Miami’s first road ACC game of the year and just the second true road game of the season

All 10 active Hurricanes scored for the eighth time this year





UP NEXT

UM returns home to host Wake Forest Sunday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m.