UM finished with 51 rebounds, setting a team-season high, with 13 coming from Roberts. Day-Wilson upped her double-digit scoring streak to 11 games with her first 20-plus point performance as a Hurricane.

The first six minutes were fast-paced, with only a few stoppages as Miami took a 14-7 lead with the help of eight points from Day-Wilson. UM used a 7-0 run to break a 7-7 tie, giving the Canes the seven-point edge with 3:18 to go in the first. Miami reeled in 24 rebounds in the first quarter, taking a 16-12 lead into the second frame.

FSU went on a 9-0 run to take a 21-16 lead, its first of the game. Roberts drained a three-pointer, and Day-Wilson made consecutive jumpers to tie things up, 23-23. FSU closed the half on an 8-2 run to take a 38-32 lead at the break, which it would never relinquish.

The Noles worked to a nine-point lead shortly into the start of the second half, but a Latasha Lattimore blocked shot allowed Ja’Leah Williams to get loose on the fastbreak and score in transition. Florida State pushed its lead to 51-41 at the third quarter media timeout, tying FSU’s most significant game advantage. The Canes got a bucket back with a jumper from Jaida Patrick as the Canes trailed 56-48 at the end of the third.

FSU’s Sara Bejedi hit a three-pointer, and Ta’Niya Latson made a tough basket to push FSU’s lead to a game-high 12 with just over seven minutes to go. Lashae Dwyer made two big baskets, cutting the deficit to seven with four minutes remaining. The Noles’ O’Mariah Gordon made a corner three, pushing their lead back to 11 with 2:30 in the game. Lattimore made a layup, and Patrick made a three to cut the deficit to six with 29 seconds to go, but FSU closed the game out.





NOTES

It was the 70th all-time meeting between these two teams

Day-Wilson tallied a season-high in points

Roberts posted her first-career double-double. She also paced Miami with four assists with a career-high 13 rebounds.

Miami posted a season-high for team rebounds

Outside of the season-opening elementary school game, Miami had a season-high 3,584 home attendance

UM’s bench outscored FSU’s, 19-2

UP NEXT

Miami begins its final road stint of the regular season on Thursday, Feb. 22, at Virginia.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics