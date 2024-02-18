Women's Basketball: Miami drops second straight game, lose to FSU, 74-68
CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Despite Jasmyne Roberts’ first-career double-double and a season-high 21 points from Shayeann Day-Wilson, Miami women’s basketball (16-9, 6-8 ACC) dropped a 74-68 decision against Florida State (19-8, 10-5 ACC) Sunday, Feb. 18.
UM finished with 51 rebounds, setting a team-season high, with 13 coming from Roberts. Day-Wilson upped her double-digit scoring streak to 11 games with her first 20-plus point performance as a Hurricane.
FINAL | Florida State 74, Miami 68
The first six minutes were fast-paced, with only a few stoppages as Miami took a 14-7 lead with the help of eight points from Day-Wilson. UM used a 7-0 run to break a 7-7 tie, giving the Canes the seven-point edge with 3:18 to go in the first. Miami reeled in 24 rebounds in the first quarter, taking a 16-12 lead into the second frame.
FSU went on a 9-0 run to take a 21-16 lead, its first of the game. Roberts drained a three-pointer, and Day-Wilson made consecutive jumpers to tie things up, 23-23. FSU closed the half on an 8-2 run to take a 38-32 lead at the break, which it would never relinquish.
The Noles worked to a nine-point lead shortly into the start of the second half, but a Latasha Lattimore blocked shot allowed Ja’Leah Williams to get loose on the fastbreak and score in transition. Florida State pushed its lead to 51-41 at the third quarter media timeout, tying FSU’s most significant game advantage. The Canes got a bucket back with a jumper from Jaida Patrick as the Canes trailed 56-48 at the end of the third.
FSU’s Sara Bejedi hit a three-pointer, and Ta’Niya Latson made a tough basket to push FSU’s lead to a game-high 12 with just over seven minutes to go. Lashae Dwyer made two big baskets, cutting the deficit to seven with four minutes remaining. The Noles’ O’Mariah Gordon made a corner three, pushing their lead back to 11 with 2:30 in the game. Lattimore made a layup, and Patrick made a three to cut the deficit to six with 29 seconds to go, but FSU closed the game out.
NOTES
It was the 70th all-time meeting between these two teams
Day-Wilson tallied a season-high in points
Roberts posted her first-career double-double. She also paced Miami with four assists with a career-high 13 rebounds.
Miami posted a season-high for team rebounds
Outside of the season-opening elementary school game, Miami had a season-high 3,584 home attendance
UM’s bench outscored FSU’s, 19-2
UP NEXT
Miami begins its final road stint of the regular season on Thursday, Feb. 22, at Virginia.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook