Women's Basketball: Miami Miami blows out Bethune to reach eighth win

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -Natalija Marshall scored a game-high 20 points, Cameron Williams recorded a double-double with 17 points and ten rebounds, Haley Cavinder chipped in 13 points, and the University of Miami women’s basketball team outscored Bethune-Cookman (2-6) 45-33 in the second half to pull away from the Wildcats and secure an 81-63 victory.
With the win, the Hurricanes improved to 8-1 on the season, returning to the win column after suffering their first campaign defeat earlier this week.
Marshall was tremendous for Miami, scoring 20 points on 7-10 shooting from the field, 4-5 from behind the arc, and corralling eight rebounds in the contest. Williams continued her recent stretch of stellar play with another outstanding performance.
The graduate student posted her third double-double of the season, scoring 17 points on highly efficient 7-10 field-goal shooting while also pulling down a game-high ten rebounds.
Haley Cavinder had an impressive all-around outing for the Canes. She scored 13 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and recorded five assists.
Jasmyne Roberts also stuffed the stat sheet for Miami, as the senior scored eight points, pulled down five rebounds, dished out a game-high six assists, and matched a career-high for the second consecutive game by recording four steals.
Hanna Cavinder added seven points and dished out five assists, while Darrione Rogers chipped in seven points off the bench for Miami.
The Canes completed the contest with exceptional clips of 45.7 percent shooting from the field, 38.5 percent from behind the arc, and 77.8 percent at the free throw line, and they recorded 21 assists on 32 made field goals. The Canes built a seven-point advantage in the first quarter; however, they were even with the Wildcats in the second stanza, as they went into halftime ahead 36-30.
Miami began the second half with strong intensity. They outscored Bethune-Cookman 24-19 in the third period to expand their lead to 11 points heading into the final period.
The Canes continued to pour it on in the last quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 21-14 to earn the 18-point victory.
Miami will have a week off before opening ACC play at Pitt next Sunday, December 15 at Noon.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
