Women's Basketball: Miami Miami blows out Bethune to reach eighth win

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -Natalija Marshall scored a game-high 20 points, Cameron Williams recorded a double-double with 17 points and ten rebounds, Haley Cavinder chipped in 13 points, and the University of Miami women’s basketball team outscored Bethune-Cookman (2-6) 45-33 in the second half to pull away from the Wildcats and secure an 81-63 victory.

With the win, the Hurricanes improved to 8-1 on the season, returning to the win column after suffering their first campaign defeat earlier this week.

Marshall was tremendous for Miami, scoring 20 points on 7-10 shooting from the field, 4-5 from behind the arc, and corralling eight rebounds in the contest. Williams continued her recent stretch of stellar play with another outstanding performance.

The graduate student posted her third double-double of the season, scoring 17 points on highly efficient 7-10 field-goal shooting while also pulling down a game-high ten rebounds.

Haley Cavinder had an impressive all-around outing for the Canes. She scored 13 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and recorded five assists.