Hylton broke FSU’s run with a 4-0 spurt on her own, and Jasmyne Roberts converted the three-point play to get the Canes within 23-22. Hylton connected on two more three-pointers, posting ten first-half points, but the Seminoles closed out the half with a 41-33 advantage.

Things started at a breakneck pace, with FSU leading 13-11 at the first media timeout as the teams combined for 20 field goal attempts in six minutes. Miami took a 15-13 advantage, but FSU replied with an 8-0 run to close a fast first frame.

Lemyah Hylton paced Miami with 15 points, Latasha Lattimore scored a season-best 14 points off the bench, Jaida Patrick grabbed a year-high 12 boards, and Ja’Leah Williams tied her career-best with eight assists despite the loss.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Despite being down by 13 in the third quarter, a trio of Miami season highs helped the Canes (14-7, 4-6 ACC) reply and take a one-point lead into the fourth quarter before coming up just short at Florida State (16-7, 7-4 ACC), 75-68, Sunday, Feb. 4.

FSU started the second half by expanding its lead to a game-high 13 points, but UM got consecutive stops, and Williams swished a much-needed corner three-pointer. Roberts beat the clock with a three-one possession later, cutting the deficit back to eight. Shayeann Day-Wilson hit a pull-up jumper from the free throw line, and Patrick scooped up an offensive board before scoring, cutting the deficit to 49-45.

Lattimore got free under the hoop and converted the layup to complete a 12-0 run and give the Canes a 50-49 lead. Miami ended the fourth up 57-56, with Lattimore making two more buckets and Patrick completing a three-point play.

Tied at 59, Hylton drained a three and made a layup as the shot clock expired, putting UM up 64-59. FSU would follow with a 9-2 run with help from shooting at the line, retaking a 68-66 lead with 4:21 to go. The hosts managed to go on a 7-2 run, pulling ahead to a 75-68 advantage where it remained.





NOTES

It was the 69th game between Miami and FSU

Lattimore’s 14 points were good for a season high, one more than she posted against Alabama State

Williams last posted eight helpers, her most since doing so against Fordham Nov. 12

Hylton’s 15 points were just two shy of her season and career-high

Patrick’s previous career high in boards came as a member of the Duke women’s basketball team in 2022, posting 13

Miami outscored FSU by 25 in bench points

It was UM’s first loss in a game this year in which it posted at least 15 assists.

Miami’s 18 assists were the most in league play this year





The Canes play their first home game of February on Thursday, Feb. 8, against Clemson.

