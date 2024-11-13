Women's Basketball: Miami signs fifth-ranked 2025 class

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -The University of Miami women’s basketball program and Head Coach Tricia Cullop have announced the additions of five high school recruits for the class of 2025.

The Hurricanes signing class includes Camille Williams (Guard / Fort Worth, Texas), Natalie Wetzel (Forward, McMurray, Pa.), Meredith Tippner (Guard / Noblesville, Ind.), Danielle Osho (Guard, Dacula, Ga.), and Emanuella “Soma” Okolo (Forward / Leander, Texas).

ESPNW recently ranked Miami’s 2025 signee class as the fifth-best recruiting class in the country.





Camille Williams

"Camille is a combo-guard who hails from very successful High School and AAU programs,” said Cullop. “She possesses an elite IQ, and she has the ability to score from the arc, pull-up, or drive. She has great court vision, ball-handling skills, and is a quick defender. I absolutely love her competitiveness and versatility.” Rated as a four-star recruit and the No. 36 overall player in the nation by ESPN, Williams is a 5-foot-11 guard from Fort Worth, Texas. Williams is ranked as the fourth best prospect in the state of Texas, and she attends Boswell High School. On the EYBL circuit this past summer, Williams finished seventh overall in scoring, averaging 17.7 points per game, while also grabbing 4.8 rebounds, dishing out 4.2 assists, and recording 2.5 steals per contest. Williams was highly efficient throughout the summer, finishing the EYBL season with clips of 46 percent shooting from the field and 47 percent from behind the arc. At Boswell, Williams has garnered numerous accolades throughout her high school career, including 2x District MVP, 2x TABC All-Region, TGCA All-State, Star Telegram Player of the Year, and was named the District Defensive MVP in 2022 and 2023. Williams holds Boswell records for most assists in a game and a season, as well as steals in a game and a season, most points scored in a game, and most rebounds in a game.





Natalie Wetzel

“Natalie is a stretch post player who has an uncanny ability to shoot beyond the arc,” said Cullop. “She is a quality passer and is very mobile for her 6-foot-3 frame. She has a quick release, runs the floor well, and can rebound outside of her area. We love her skill level and ability to help us stretch the floor.”Rated as a four-star recruit and the No. 79 overall player in the country by ESPN, Wetzel will join the Hurricanes from McMurray, Pa. where she attends Peters Township High School. A finalist for the 2023 Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year award, Wetzel was named the 6A Player of the Year last season after helping lead her high school to a 6A Section Championship with season averages of 17.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. Wetzel was also recognized by the KDKA as the 6A Super 7 Player of the Year, and she was named to the Fab Five by the Post Gazette.





Meredith Tippner

“Meredith is a strong scoring guard who can score at all three levels,” said Cullop. “She is an elite defender who is willing to do whatever the team needs in order to win. Between both soccer and basketball, she has already secured four State Championships. She is the ultimate competitor with an unparalleled work ethic and passion for the game.”Rated as a four-star recruit and the No. 93 player in the country by ESPN, Tippner will join the Miami Women’s Basketball program from Noblesville, Indiana where she competes for Noblesville High School. A 2x State Champion, Tippner has put together a sensational high school career, and she was named the 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year in Indiana, in addition to being recognized as an All-American and an Indiana All-Star. Throughout her high school career, Tippner has garnered All-State honors three separate times. A two-sport athlete, Tippner was also recognized as 2024 Miss Soccer in Indiana.





Danielle Osho

“Danielle is a strong, skilled big guard who can stretch the floor with her shooting ability,” said Cullop. She comes from a very successful High School program that is in the hunt for a state title. She can rebound, pass, and handle the ball. I love her skill level, work ethic, and understanding of the game. Rated as a four-star recruit and the No. 54 overall player in the country by ESPN, Osho will join the Canes from Dacula, Ga. where she competes for Hebron Christian Academy High School. A 2x State Champion and MVP of the 2024 State Championship Game, Osho has compiled an exceptional high school career. She has garnered All-State and All-County honors, while also being named to the All-Defensive Team. Osho is a 2x First Team All-Region honoree, and she won The Thone National Championship on the UAA Circuit.





Emanuella “Soma” Okolo

“Soma is an incredible athlete who can play inside or out,” said Cullop. She can rim run, attack defenses on the drive, and stretch the floor with her 3-point shot. She is an elite rebounder and shot blocker. I love how she impacts the game on both sides of the floor. She possesses a 35-inch vertical and can already dunk.”Rated as a four-star recruit by ESPN, Okolo will make her way to Miami from Leander, Texas where she competes for Glenn High School and for Phoenix Select on the AAU Circuit. As a junior, Okolo averaged 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game, helping lead her team to a District Championship and the Regional Finals. She was named a finalist for the Central Texas Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Miami boasts an experienced roster this season, and with seven players in their final year of eligibility, the 2025 class could have the opportunity to make an immediate and significant impact on the program.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics