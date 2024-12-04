Women's Basketball: Miami suffers first loss of the season to Vanderbilt

Jasmyne Roberts and Haley Cavinder each had impressive performances for Miami. Roberts scored a team-high 19 points on 8-14 shooting from the field while recording four steals, grabbing three rebounds, and dishing out three assists. Haley Cavinder scored 13 points, recorded five assists, and corralled four rebounds.

However, they surrendered a season-high 88 points to the Commodores and were outrebounded 36-24.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The University of Miami women’s basketball team lost its first season contest Wednesday evening, falling to Vanderbilt (9-1) by a final score of 88-70. The Hurricanes (7-1) shot 52.8 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from behind the arc.

Cameron Williams also had a strong outing for the Canes. She scored 14 points on 7-10 shooting and pulled down five rebounds in the contest.

Hanna Cavinder chipped in eight points on 3-4 shooting from the field, including a perfect 2-2 from behind the arc.

Mikayla Blakes and Khamil Pierre led the way for Vanderbilt. Pierre scored 28 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, while Blakes added 26. Miami fell behind early, trailing 23-13 after the first quarter.

Vanderbilt's lead increased to 15 points after the second quarter, and they took a 46-31 lead into halftime. Miami attempted to battle back in the third quarter, but they were unable to trim the deficit to single digits.

The Canes outscored the Commodores 24-23 in the stanza and entered the final period trailing 69-55. Vanderbilt earned the 88-70 victory as Miami sustained its first-season loss.

The Canes will return to the court on Sunday when they are slated to host Bethune-Cookman at 2 p.m.





Courtesy of Miami Athletics