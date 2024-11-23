Women's Basketball: Williams' 20 points carry Canes over Campbell

Williams was sensational, pulling down seven rebounds and scoring 20 points in the contest. Haley Cavinder had another all-around outstanding performance for the Canes. She scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out five assists.

The Hurricanes' offensive performance was impressive. They shot 48.3 percent from the field throughout the game. Miami had ten players score at least two points, including five who scored six or more points.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Cameron Williams scored a game-high 20 points on a nearly perfect 9-10 shooting from the field, Haley Cavinder poured in 15 points, and the University of Miami women’s basketball team (5-0) defeated Campbell 71-66 to improve to 5-0 and remain undefeated.

Miami dominated the paint in the contest, outscoring Campbell in the lane 42-22. The Canes also controlled the glass, outrebounding the Fighting Camels 38-30. Miami’s bench once again significantly impacted the game, as the Canes received 26 points off the bench.

The Canes started incredibly fast, building a massive 27-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. Miami shot an exceptional 68.8 percent from the field, including 57.1 percent from behind the arc in the stanza, while limiting Campbell to just 25.0 percent shooting from the field and 14.3 percent from behind the arc across the first 10 minutes.

In the second quarter, Miami slowed down a bit, and they outscored 22-17; however, they took a 13-point lead into the break.

After a tightly contested third quarter, the Fighting Camels mounted a comeback in the final period. Campbell managed to get within three points of Miami with 10 seconds to go, but after a missed free throw by the Canes, Daniela Abies grabbed an offensive rebound and finished a tough layup to extend Miami’s lead to five points and ice the game.

The Canes earned the 71-66 victory, marking their fifth consecutive win to commence the season. Miami will return to the court next Friday, November 29, when they will open the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament against Charlotte at Noon.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics