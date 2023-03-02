GREENSBORO, N.C. – Ahead of its opener in the 2023 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, Miami head coach Katie Meier made a point to remind her team of its resiliency.

More than once this season, the Hurricanes have handled the task of winning close games.

That trend continued in Greensboro – and now, so will Miami’s run in the tournament.

Behind an efficient fourth-quarter effort from sophomore Lashae Dwyer, the Hurricanes notched an 84-69 win over Boston College on Thursday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.

With the victory, sixth-seeded Miami – which outscored BC 24-13 in the fourth – advances to a Friday night quarterfinal where it will face third-seeded Virginia Tech.

Dwyer’s fourth-quarter performance was a big reason why.