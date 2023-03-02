Women's BB: Miami pulls away in 4th over BC to advance in ACC tournament
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Ahead of its opener in the 2023 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, Miami head coach Katie Meier made a point to remind her team of its resiliency.
More than once this season, the Hurricanes have handled the task of winning close games.
That trend continued in Greensboro – and now, so will Miami’s run in the tournament.
Behind an efficient fourth-quarter effort from sophomore Lashae Dwyer, the Hurricanes notched an 84-69 win over Boston College on Thursday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.
With the victory, sixth-seeded Miami – which outscored BC 24-13 in the fourth – advances to a Friday night quarterfinal where it will face third-seeded Virginia Tech.
Dwyer’s fourth-quarter performance was a big reason why.
The guard scored 10 of her team-high 19 points in the fourth to lead four Hurricanes in double figures. Lola Pendande added 15 points and eight rebounds, while Haley Cavinder had 14 points and nine rebounds. Destiny Harden added 13 points and nine rebounds.
And while Miami (19-11, 11-7) was able to pull away late in the fourth, much of the first half was a back-and-forth between the Hurricane and Eagles, who traded baskets on multiple possessions and saw the lead change hands six times.
Things got better for the Hurricanes in the second half.
Miami opened the third on an 8-2 run to take a 47-40 lead and from there out, tried to do its best to stave off the Eagles (16-17, 5-13).
In the early minutes of the fourth, Boston College pulled within five when T’yana Todd scored on a fast-break with 7:02 left, but the Hurricanes scored six straight on the strength of baskets from Dwyer, Harden, and Pendande to build a double-digit lead that proved too much for the Eagles to overcome.
The Hurricanes will now face a Virginia Tech team that has won eight straight and is ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25.
Earlier this season, though, Miami defeated the Hokies 77-66.
Courtesy of Megan Barnes of Miami Athletics
