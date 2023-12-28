Women's BB: No. 23 Miami blows by Alabama State, remains undefeated at home
CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami women’s basketball’s second-half success proved itself once again as the Canes (10-1) outscored Alabama State (0-11), 52-14, after the break in an 81-36 victory Thursday, Dec. 28.
UM outrebounded Alabama State by 33, holding the Hornets to 14 boards. Lazaria Spearman went for UM’s first double-double, scoring 14 while grabbing ten boards.
With the win, UM is 9-0 at home and 10-1 in non-conference play, tying the Canes’ best start through 11 non-conference games in Coach Katie Meier’s tenure.
Miami overwhelmed Alabama State in every specialty stat category, including outscoring the Hornets by 38 in the paint and 34 in bench points.
FINAL | Miami 81, Alabama State 36
Both teams struggled to find an offensive flow early on as the Hornets held a 5-4 lead through the first media timeout. Bama State would hit three three-pointers in the first quarter to take a 14-6 lead at the end of one.
Down 20-13, Miami went on an 8-0 run capped off by a tip-in by Lashae Dwyer, giving the Canes their first lead since early in the first frame, and UM finished the half on a 16-2 run thanks to swarming full-court pressure, giving Miami a 29-22 lead. Kyla Oldacare paced the scoring with seven points in the first 20 minutes.
The lead reached double-digits for the first time on the afternoon when Oldcare connected on both free throws at the 7:09 mark in the third. Miami poured in 20 points in just over six minutes, taking a 49-26 lead with 3:40 to go in the session. The Canes held Alabama State to four points in the third quarter, tying the fewest points they have permitted in a frame this season.
With a comfortable lead, Miami posted its third-straight quarter with 20-plus points to pull away with a 45-point victory. All ten active Canes got into the scoring column, with Spearman reaching a double-double in the final session.
NOTES
Second-ever meeting between Miami and Alabama State
UM tied its best start through 11 non-conference games under head coach Katie Meier
Miami improved to 9-0 at home
Spearman tallied the Canes’ first double-double of the season
Four Miami players scored in double figures
UM’s best scoring run of the game was a 21-0 clip
The Canes outrebounded Alabama State by 33, holding the Hornets to just 14 boards
UM forced Alabama State into 25 turnovers
36 points is a season-low by a Miami foe
UP NEXT
Miami opens the Atlantic Coast Conference competition by hosting Louisville on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
