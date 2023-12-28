Miami overwhelmed Alabama State in every specialty stat category, including outscoring the Hornets by 38 in the paint and 34 in bench points.

With the win, UM is 9-0 at home and 10-1 in non-conference play, tying the Canes’ best start through 11 non-conference games in Coach Katie Meier ’s tenure.

UM outrebounded Alabama State by 33, holding the Hornets to 14 boards. Lazaria Spearman went for UM’s first double-double, scoring 14 while grabbing ten boards.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami women’s basketball’s second-half success proved itself once again as the Canes (10-1) outscored Alabama State (0-11), 52-14, after the break in an 81-36 victory Thursday, Dec. 28.

Both teams struggled to find an offensive flow early on as the Hornets held a 5-4 lead through the first media timeout. Bama State would hit three three-pointers in the first quarter to take a 14-6 lead at the end of one.

Down 20-13, Miami went on an 8-0 run capped off by a tip-in by Lashae Dwyer, giving the Canes their first lead since early in the first frame, and UM finished the half on a 16-2 run thanks to swarming full-court pressure, giving Miami a 29-22 lead. Kyla Oldacare paced the scoring with seven points in the first 20 minutes.

The lead reached double-digits for the first time on the afternoon when Oldcare connected on both free throws at the 7:09 mark in the third. Miami poured in 20 points in just over six minutes, taking a 49-26 lead with 3:40 to go in the session. The Canes held Alabama State to four points in the third quarter, tying the fewest points they have permitted in a frame this season.

With a comfortable lead, Miami posted its third-straight quarter with 20-plus points to pull away with a 45-point victory. All ten active Canes got into the scoring column, with Spearman reaching a double-double in the final session.





NOTES

Second-ever meeting between Miami and Alabama State

UM tied its best start through 11 non-conference games under head coach Katie Meier

Miami improved to 9-0 at home

Spearman tallied the Canes’ first double-double of the season

Four Miami players scored in double figures

UM’s best scoring run of the game was a 21-0 clip

The Canes outrebounded Alabama State by 33, holding the Hornets to just 14 boards

UM forced Alabama State into 25 turnovers

36 points is a season-low by a Miami foe





UP NEXT

Miami opens the Atlantic Coast Conference competition by hosting Louisville on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics