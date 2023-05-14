RALEIGH, N.C. - The University of Miami track and field team concluded the ACC Outdoor Championships Saturday evening at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, N.C.

The women’s team placed third with 83 points, while the men’s team placed seventh with 59 points.

Freshman Sanaa Hebron finished her first conference championship with a gold medal in the women’s 4x400m hurdles, posting a time of 56.17.

Hebron’s training partner, Skyla Wilson, finished third in the event with a final time of 57.54. The duo earned 16 points for the women’s team with their respective finishes.

The women’s 4x400 team made up of Kennedy Brace, Moriah Oliveira, Blanca Hervas, and Hebron, also earned a gold medal, crossing the finish line in a time of 3:28.29 and setting a new meet record at the ACC outdoor championship.

The women’s 4x100 made up of Skyla Wilson, Blanca Hervas, and Sydney Scott, captured bronze with a final time of 44.52, giving the women’s team six points.

Oliveira won the silver medal in her signature event, the women’s 200m, with a time of 52.12. Brace finished fourth in the same event at 52.43, adding 13 more points to the women’s total.

The men’s 4x400 relay team made up of Solomon Strader, Ramy Berberena, Jalen Gordon, and Khamal Stewart-Baynes, won the bronze with a time of 3:08.49. Strader’s incredible last 400m split of 46.17 seconds pushed the team into third place with only a few meters to spare.

Strader also finished strong in the men’s 400m, placing third and earning a new personal best of 46.14.

The Hurricanes now set their sights on NCAA East Preliminaries, which take place in Jacksonville, Fla., May 24-27.

