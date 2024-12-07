Women's Volleyball: Miami Advances to Second Round of NCAA Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. - The University of Miami volleyball team (22-10, 12-8) swept the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (27-3, 15-1), 3-0, in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday afternoon in the Bob Devaney Sports Center.





The Hurricanes tallied 47 kills, 61 digs and eight blocks. Junior Flormarie Heredia Colon led the team with 21 kills while hitting .292, 13 digs and 21.5 points.





Miami got started on a 15-9 lead, after four kills from sophomore Grace Lopez and three from senior Nyah Anderson. The Hurricanes went on a 7-1 run following back-to-back kills from Heredia Colon for the 19-10 advantage. South Dakota State tried to cut the deficit after three consecutive points, but Miami took set one, 25-17, with 18 kills.





The Jackrabbits opened set two with an 11-3 lead after a 6-0 run, but Miami fought back to take a 7-0 run to trail 15-14. The teams traded points and leads the rest of the set until the Hurricanes earned their first lead, 19-17, after a block from Lopez and junior Dalia Wilson. Coming back from an eight-point deficit, Miami took set two, 25-23.





The Hurricanes fought for the 12-6 lead and maintained dominance after securing a 6-0 run with a pair of four consecutive kills from senior Ashley Carr and Lopez to lead 18-8. South Dakota State earned a 4-1 run to trail 23-15, until Heredia Colon notched the final kill to claim the set 25-15.





Miami will advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament and face the winner between Nebraska and Florida A&M, Dec. 7.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics