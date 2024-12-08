Women's Volleyball: Miami falls to Nebraska in NCAA Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. - The University of Miami volleyball team (22-11, 12-8 ACC) fell, 3-0, to the No. 3 Nebraska Cornhuskers (31-2, 19-1 BIG 10) in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday night in the Bob Devaney Sports Center.





The Hurricanes tallied 32 kills, 35 digs, and seven blocks. Junior Flormarie Heredia Colon led the team with 14 kills and three blocks, while senior Ashley Carr earned five blocks and three kills.





Miami started with early blocks from Heredia Colon and Carr to trail 11-8. Nebraska maintained the lead after a 4-1 run to go up 19-12. The Hurricanes fought to take three consecutive points to cut the deficit to 21-17. Despite Miami's five blocks, the Cornhuskers ultimately took set one, 25-19.





The Hurricanes kept it close with Nebraska, only being down 9-7. The Cornhuskers then found momentum for a 7-2 run to lead 16-9. Nebraska took control of the second set after four blocks to earn set two, 25-14.





Despite Nebraska earning an early advantage, Heredia Colon tallied kills to climb back and trail 12-9. The Cornhuskers never let up and claimed 14 kills and four blocks to take the final set, 25-18.





Miami finished the season with a 22-11 record, four ranked wins, and two All-ACC honorees.





Courtesy of Miami Athletics